The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson reacts to her WWE signing

The Rock and Simone

As reported earlier, The Rock's daughter, Simone Johnson, has officially signed with WWE and has reported to the WWE Performance Center.

She had been training at WWE's HQ on a part-time basis since June 2018, and at 18, the sky's the limit for Simone.

Soon after the news broke out, Simone posted a tweet via her official Twitter handle, reacting to her signing. Check it out below:

For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it.



Let’s do this. @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5lSKbWnHf7 — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) February 10, 2020

WWE EVP Triple H also reacted to the news of Simone's signing, stating that she has earned her place at the WWE Performance Center.

The Rock is widely regarded as one of the greatest Superstars in this business. He debuted in WWE back in the mid-1990s and soon turned into one of the top stars in the promotion.

The Rock's popularity helped him make a jump to Hollywood, where he went on to become one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

Looking at what The Rock has achieved in his career, Simone has some big shoes to fill. It would be interesting to see how she fares in the Performance Center, and what's next for her as she slowly makes her way to worldwide recognition as a WWE Superstar.