Roman Reigns reveals who he would like to face at WrestleMania 36

Who does Reigns wants to face at WrestleMania 36?

WrestleMania 37 is all set to emanate from SoFi Stadium next year, and it will be the first time in 16 years that The Show of Shows will be making a return to Hollywood.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently discussed a bunch of topics in regards to WrestleMania at the WrestleMania 37 press conference at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

The Big Dog was asked who he would like to face at WrestleMania 36. It should be noted that Bray Wyatt and Goldberg are going to battle it out for the Universal title at WWE Super ShowDown on February 27.

"I mean, I just want my title, to be honest. Nobody took it from me. I had to relinquish it due to circumstances. I honestly just prefer my title. Honestly, from a completely honest standpoint I would rather face The Fiend. He’s busted his a** all year long for it. No offense to Goldberg, I think he’s a great performer, a great Superstar, but I’m into the future right now and helping out the guys who are gonna be in the locker room with me."

Also read: CM Punk gives his honest opinion on Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch

#WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was asked if he would rather face Goldberg or Bray Wyatt “The Fiend” at Wrestlemania if he wins the Elimination Chamber match. He said would rather face The Fiend. pic.twitter.com/uCxmyLq4Yd — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 11, 2020

As per latest rumors, the plans for the Universal title at WrestleMania still involve a match between Reigns and The Fiend.

Wells Fargo Center's Twitter handle is advertising an Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PPV, and Reigns is being listed among the Superstars that will enter the hellish structure.

If the rumors are indeed true, Reigns will come out of the Chamber with his hands raised high.