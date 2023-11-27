CM Punk confronted by old rival, Randy Orton in big trouble - 5 bold predictions for WWE RAW after Survivor Series

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is set to be the fallout show following the massive Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Fans across the internet are still buzzing from the earth-shattering returns of both Randy Orton and CM Punk at Saturday's event.

Additionally, the company has also officially announced the appearance of both these legendary stars for tonight's edition of the Red brand.

With that being said, let's explore five bold predictions for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

#5. A confrontation between CM Punk & Seth Rollins is highly likely

An intriguing possibility for tonight's edition of the Red brand is a potential confrontation between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The anticipation for such a face-off stems from the frustrated off-camera reaction of the Visionary, generating considerable buzz among fans.

However, reports have clarified that Rollins' actions were part of a storyline. So it seems like the likelihood remains high that when CM Punk appears on WWE RAW tonight, the World Heavyweight Champion might express his frustration in a face-to-face encounter with the Best in the World.

Interestingly, one of Punk's final rivalries in his previous WWE run involved Seth Rollins and The Shield.

#4. The Judgment Day might confront Randy Orton on RAW

Another bold prediction for the upcoming RAW involves a segment with Judgment Day and Randy Orton. This speculation stems from Damian Priest's thwarted Money in the Bank cash-in attempt at Survivor Series, disrupted by the return of the Viper as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes.

A potential confrontation between these two may also include Drew McIntyre, adding to the mix, given the heated history with the Legend Killer.

Also, If this scenario comes to fruition, fans might finally witness the long-anticipated face-to-face confrontation between Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton in the same ring.

#3. CM Punk might open WWE RAW tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW might also see the Best in the World kicking off things on the show. With this being Punk's initial appearance on RAW in nearly a decade, the company might capitalize on the moment by having him open the show.

In this opening segment, Punk might deliver his first return promo, showcasing his signature sitting style in the middle of the ring. Following this, a potential confrontation with Seth Rollins might unfold.

#2. Jey Uso might step up as Gunther's next challenger

Following his victorious bout against the Judgment Day at Survivor Series, it's highly likely that Jey Uso will kickstart a new feud on the upcoming episode of RAW. In this potential scenario, the former Right Hand Man could emerge as the next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Notably, the Ring General had already achieved a clean victory against The Miz at Saturday's event, diminishing the likelihood of a rematch between the two.

Additionally, in a recent interview, the Samoan star expressed his desire to claim the Intercontinental Championship in the Stamford-based Promotion. With these signals in mind, it's plausible that Jey might confront Gunther on tonight's show.

#1. Cody Rhodes might once again resume his journey to finish the story

Similar to Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes might also finally end his rivalry against the villainous faction, which leads to the possibility that the American Nightmare now resumes his journey to finish his story.

With Royal Rumble 2024 being the next premium live event for the company, it's highly likely that Cody will play a significant role in building excitement for the 30-men Royal Rumble match.

If this scenario unfolds, Cody might even declare himself as the first entrant for next year's traditional Royal Rumble match.

