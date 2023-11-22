WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently talked about his future aspirations as a singles competitor.

Since leaving The Bloodline, Jey has seamlessly transformed into one of the top singles stars. The 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion is currently one of the company's most popular stars as "Main Event" Jey Uso.

In a recent interview with Billboard's Carl Lamarre, Jey was asked what his ideal singles run would look like. He replied that Gunther was currently his top choice as he wants to pursue the Intercontinental Championship. He said a showdown with the Ring General might be pay-per-view worthy.

"The first singles championship on the top of my list is the IC [Intercontinental Championship] Title. Gunther gonna have to run that. Everybody over there. He likes the Tribal Chief, you see what I do to the Tribal Chief? I don’t give a da*n, let’s run that. My dad was an IC Champion, my uncle, Umaga IC Champion. Shawn Michaels. My favorite wrestler, the greatest, Razor Ramon. All the greats held the Intercontinental Championship, and I’m trying to get that. That’s pay-per-view material right there." [Billboard]

WWE Superstar Jey Uso compares himself to Kodak Black

Apart from being an elite professional wrestler, Jey Uso has often showed his love for rap music. The Usos' old entrance theme, 'Day One Ish,' is one of the best WWE theme songs in recent times according to many fans.

In an interview with Billboard, Jey Uso was asked who he would most compare himself to in today's rap music industry. He said that Kodak Black was someone he recognized with as both of them were still hustling to establish themselves.

"I don’t even put myself up like that because I’m hustling trying to find myself. If I had to pick somebody, Kodak Black. He really be making noise out there, but he really don’t be. He’s trying to find his way out there, just like me." [ Billboard ]

Jey is set to part of the WarGames bout this week as he teams up with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series.

