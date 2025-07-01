CM Punk to cost top WWE champion his title at upcoming event? Exploring the possibility

WWE Night of Champions 2025 was a huge show, and fans are still buzzing about it. That said, Saturday Night's Main Event XL is coming up on July 12, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. The TV special will feature Gunther defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg in what is billed as Da Man's final bout in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Ring General defeated Jey Uso on RAW after Money in the Bank to regain the title. However, on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW, Goldberg made his long-anticipated return, interrupting Gunther during an in-ring promo. He further challenged the World Heavyweight Champion for the title in Atlanta, his hometown.

While many fans expect The Ring General to eventually retire Da Man in a marquee passing-of-the-torch moment, WWE might have other plans. In a shocking turn of events, CM Punk could interfere during the bout and cost Gunther the title. The Second City Saint had somewhat riled up the World Heavyweight Champion last night on the red brand.

Gunther made his way to the ring to once again cut a heated promo on the veteran but was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who came out along with Paul Heyman. Moments later, Punk ran down to the ring and attacked The Visionary. The 39-year-old managed to escape through the crowd. Interestingly, as Punk turned to leave, Gunther tried to stop him and got pushed down by The Second City Saint.

It didn't stop there, as Punk shouted at him before finally leaving the ring. Following this incident, there is a possibility that The Second City Saint might cost Gunther his match in Atlanta. This could be his way of getting some retribution after feeling disrespected by The Ring General on WWE RAW.

While the above scenario might sound promising, it is speculative at this point. Fans will have to wait to see what happens at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

WWE to have CM Punk face Gunther at SummerSlam?

If the above scenario happens, it will open up the door for a potential feud between Gunther and CM Punk. Furthermore, it could create a blockbuster match between the two at SummerSlam.

If Gunther eventually loses the World Heavyweight Title to Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event, the frustrated star might try to get some retribution on Punk. This could make the Stamford-based promotion schedule a match for them at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

However, the angle above is hypothetical at this point. Only time will reveal what the Triple-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

