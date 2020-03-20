CM Punk explains how WWE should book Roman Reigns

CM Punk has elaborated on his tweet about Roman Reigns' WrestleMania match

The former WWE Superstar has an idea to make Reigns' storylines more interesting

CM Punk and Roman Reigns

CM Punk believes WWE should create “really layered storylines” for Roman Reigns and embrace the fact that large sections of fans choose to boo him.

Following the announcement that WrestleMania 36 will take place without any fans in attendance at the Performance Center, Punk joked on Twitter that WWE only made the decision to ensure that nobody can boo Reigns during his Universal Championship match against Goldberg.

Speaking on the Swings & Mrs show, the WWE Backstage analyst clarified that his tweet was not meant as a personal attack on Reigns and said “it’s not a bad thing at all” that the WWE Universe boos one of the company’s top babyfaces.

“I think that one of the great things about pro wrestling is that you can take that situation and you can take that guy who's supposed to be this ultra babyface and a lot of people push back and reject him and you can use that to create really layered storylines, but I don't think they [WWE] do that.” [H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]

Punk added that WWE takes a different approach by attempting to make fans cheer for Reigns instead, which can sometimes have the opposite effect.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Goldberg will defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in one of the featured matches at WrestleMania 36.

Given that this year’s event will take place across two nights on April 4-5, it is currently unknown which date Goldberg vs. Reigns will happen, but “The Big Dog” has already made it clear that he plans to headline one of the shows.