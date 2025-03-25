CM Punk to expose Roman Reigns' dark truth; new Seth Rollins alliance teased? 5 things that can happen at their WrestleMania 41 contract signing

WWE WrestleMania 41 will host a huge Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. Even though there’s no title on the line, WWE fans are excited for the clash that can end up being an all-time great contest. All three men are pumped up for the rivalry that started at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Triple H and his crew have done well to tie in all three men’s stories over the past six months and make their rivalry a must-watch affair. Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and The OTC will have a Contract Signing ceremony for the match before WrestleMania 41 to make things official.

Let's discuss five things that could happen during the WrestleMania 41 contract-signing segment on Friday Night’s SmackDown.

#5. CM Punk brings up the favor again

Paul Heyman owes CM Punk a favor, and the latter will use it well. Punk came in at Heyman’s request to team up with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

Last week, The Best in the World made it clear in front of The OTC and the WWE Universe that he could call in his favor anytime. He could make Heyman’s life more difficult by bringing up the matter again on SmackDown.

This will keep Roman Reigns on his toes, while The Wiseman will also have much to consider heading into WrestleMania 41. After all, CM Punk could call in his favor at The Show of Shows.

#4. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins team up for an iconic moment

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have been at war with each other for several years. The former Shield teammates now want to end each other’s careers to get ahead.

CM Punk has become a common enemy for both men post-2025 Royal Rumble. That could see the iconic duo work again for a memorable moment.

A brawl could break out on Friday night where Reigns and Rollins could work together to beat Punk. They could end the segment by delivering a Powerbomb to CM Punk through the table to remind WWE fans of their Shield days.

The angle would work great and tease a potential partnership between the two WWE stars down the road.

#3. Seth Rollins teases an alliance with Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has been at the center of drama during this big rivalry heading into WrestleMania 41. He seems to be torn between his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and his former client and good friend, CM Punk.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins could take advantage of the situation and offer Paul Heyman a way out. He could tease an alliance with The Wiseman and tell him he could protect him from The OTC. He could also ensure CM Punk does not cash in his favor if he works with The Visionary.

The angle would create further confusion and problems for Heyman, making the rivalry more interesting. WWE fans will keep guessing who Heyman will side with at WrestleMania 41, with Seth Rollins adding more drama to the story.

#2. CM Punk takes a shot at Roman Reigns’ position in The Shield

Roman Reigns, along with Seth Rollins, became arguably the most popular and successful member of The Shield. The group was immensely over with fans during its prime and is still considered one of the best factions ever.

CM Punk is said to be the mastermind behind the faction, and he has stated that he initially wanted Chris Hero to go with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose instead of The OTC. He could bring up the dark truth on SmackDown during the contract signing to ensure that Roman Reigns remembers where he came from.

The segment could benefit from such a statement as it would put The Best in the World over his two opponents. It would also give Roman Reigns something to think about ahead of the career-defining match at The Show of Shows.

#1. WWE adds a stipulation to the huge WrestleMania 41 match

Currently, most of the matches being booked for WrestleMania 41 are without any special stipulation. WWE could change all that by doing something big for the match involving CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

The match could be turned on its head if Triple H decides to add a special stipulation to it. It could be added during the upcoming contract signing segment on SmackDown.

WWE fans could see the creative team make the contest a No-Disqualification Match or a Street Fight. The reward could be much sweeter, as the winner could be promised a world title match after WrestleMania 41.

