CM Punk to reveal Roman Reigns and The Shield's darkest secret & how he is involved in it? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk and Roman Reigns continued their feud on SmackDown, where they engaged in a major brawl with Seth Rollins in the ring. The three megastars took shots at one another and opened the way for a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

On the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, The Best in the World is set to appear, although it remains unclear if the OTC will also show up. CM Punk is expected to cut a promo and take a shot at both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Thus, it is very likely that he will mention The Shield, and he may disclose Reigns' darkest secret about the faction that changed the landscape of WWE over a decade ago.

The Best in the World was the mastermind behind the creation of The Shield, but he didn't want Roman Reigns to be part of it. Instead, he wanted Chris Hero to join Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

However, Triple H and Vince McMahon wanted Reigns to be the third member, and CM Punk only agreed because he thought Reigns would improve his wrestling and mic skills while working with The Best in the World.

Eventually, CM Punk collided with The Shield just before his departure from WWE in January 2014, and 11 years later, he will cross paths with the OTC again.

WWE legend doesn't like the idea of a CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

WWE legend Eric Bischoff didn't like the company's decision to book a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff shared his thoughts and explained why none of the three superstars would benefit from it.

"It’s all about the why. Why would they do that? You’ve got…I don’t know. Maybe I should step back from it…let’s ask the question, what would any three of those guys, how would they benefit from being in the ring with each other from a perception point of view? Short answer is they’re not, they won’t. Because they’re already at such a high level. Is Roman Reigns gonna become more over as a result of being in this match, unless there’s a wacky finish? Is Rollins, is Punk? No. They’re not gonna benefit from this trifecta," Bischoff said. [H/T Yahoo Sports]

With less than a month before WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see how WWE Creative builds the match and whether a stipulation will be added to raise the stakes.

