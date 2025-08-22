CM Punk to fail to win WWE World Heavyweight Championship due to 39-year-old star? Potential explored

At WWE Clash in Paris, CM Punk gets his first real opportunity to hit two birds with one stone. Not only will he be facing Seth Rollins, but it will be for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. This is the man who robbed Punk of his moment at WWE SummerSlam.This is the man who has hated the fact that the Second City Saint returned to WWE in 2023. This is the man Punk has been feuding with since he came back. There is a ton of history going into this match, but also a wild card.As mentioned above, CM Punk won the title at WWE SummerSlam by dethroning GUNTHER. He was left injured and bleeding at the end of the match. The Ring General is not one to sit by and watch Punk get another shot at the title he held.There could be interference by the Austrian bruiser to stop Punk from getting his title back. This does not mean GUNTHER will align with Rollins. It just means, like Rollins, GUNTHER will do anything to prevent Punk from winning the title.EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKIt's been over 600 DAYS since CM Punk and Seth Rollins officially started their feud. And it's still going...This move will add another layer to CM Punk’s journey to get the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The journey of the underdog is something fans love in WWE, like Cody Rhodes finishing his story. This bears a similar storyline structure. If WWE holds off on CM Punk winning the title until WrestleMania 42, the experience for the fans will be tenfold better.CM Punk might have to team with Roman Reigns againPunk isn’t the only one after Rollins. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have been feuding with The Vision since The OTC1 returned to WWE. This seems to be leading towards Survivor Series and a WarGames match. In one corner will be The Vision with maybe another member, and in the other will be Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and maybe Jimmy Uso.CV @CVHighlights247LINKThe OG Bloodline &amp;amp;amp; CM Punk vs The Bloodline 5 vs 5 War Games Match Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 🎶 Animals - Architects 🎶 @WWERomanReigns @SamiZayn @WWEUsos @CMPunk @TamaTonga01 @jacobfatu_wwe @BRONSONISHEREThis will be a callback to the 2024 WarGames match, with The Second City Saint helping The OG Bloodline against Sikoa and his MFT. This will be interesting to see since now, Punk and Reigns have gotten to know each other better.They both have one common enemy and can take turns attacking The Visionary. However, his henchmen will be there to protect their current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, which could be a problem for the babyfaces.