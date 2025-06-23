CM Punk to get replaced at Night of Champions after John Cena’s attack? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk is all set to battle John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions 2025. However, there is a slight chance that he might be replaced at the premium live event.

On the WWE RAW episode following Money in the Bank 2025, CM Punk confronted John Cena to challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Championship. His longtime rival accepted the challenge and later stated that the match would happen at Night of Champions 2025 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Cena attacked his rival and cut his version of the iconic pipebomb promo.

Fans might have noticed that the 17-time World Champion spoke for a decent duration, but The Best in the World stayed on a broken table throughout the promo. Later, a referee also entered the ring to check on him, but no official update was provided regarding his health. While his staying down was likely a booking decision, there might be a slight chance that he is actually injured.

While Punk appeared at the Fanatics Fest NYC event over the weekend and even confronted Seth Rollins, the company could book an injury angle for The Second City Saint after what went down on SmackDown.

If that happens to be the case, John Cena might require a new challenger for the upcoming premium live event. The possibility of Punk being replaced is very unlikely, so this scenario is speculative for now.

Who could replace CM Punk against John Cena at WWE Night of Champions 2025?

If The Best in the World isn't cleared to compete, the company will need to find a suitable replacement for the upcoming premium live event.

Fans might have noticed R-Truth suffered an attack at the hands of John Cena in the main event of last week's WWE SmackDown, which abruptly ended their match. With his heavy involvement in the ongoing narrative, he could replace CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions 2025.

The company could also book a rival from The Greatest of All Time's past to replace his challenger in Saudi Arabia. With his iconic rivals such as AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes already booked for the show, this star could be someone like The Miz or the returning Brock Lesnar, as the two have had a memorable history with The Cenation Leader.

