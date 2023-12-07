CM Punk to GTS 38-year-old WWE Superstar on SmackDown? Exploring his return after 9 years

After nearly a decade away, CM Punk is set to make an appearance on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. The company recently announced that the Best in the World would make his return to the blue brand on the next show. However, upon his arrival on SmackDown, there is a possibility that Punk might execute his first Go to Sleep finisher on none other than Jimmy Uso.

This possibility is rooted in recent speculation suggesting a potential confrontation between CM Punk and Paul Heyman. Heyman and Punk share a significant history with each other, and even during Punk's first promo on RAW, he seemingly mentioned Paul Heyman.

If these speculations come true and a confrontation between Heyman and Punk unfolds, it may lead to CM Punk being confronted by members of The Bloodline, particularly Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. This could eventually escalate into a confrontation where Punk targets Heyman and Roman Reigns, resulting in a brawl between Sikoa, Jimmy, and Punk.

Expand Tweet

The culmination of this scenario might see CM Punk finally connecting with his first GTS since his comeback on Jimmy Uso.

The increasing likelihood of a confrontation between Heyman and Punk suggests that the company might be planting seeds for a future clash between The Tribal Chief and the Best in the World.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold on the upcoming episode of SmackDown and whether the Special Counsel once again shares the ring with Punk on the show.

CM Punk is currently a free agent in the WWE

As of now, Punk is a free agent, allowing him to appear on both RAW and SmackDown. However, Adam Pearce has announced that Punk will be appearing on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

This time, the RAW General Manager intends to try and sign him to an exclusive contract for the red brand. Pearce confirmed this intention when he confronted Seth Rollins backstage, addressing recent issues surrounding Punk's WWE return.

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, Randy Orton was also a free agent upon his return at Survivor Series WarGames. On a previous edition of SmackDown, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis were involved in a segment with The Viper, offering him an exclusive contract for their respective brands. Orton ultimately chose Friday Nights, aligning with SmackDown, citing unfinished business with The Bloodline.

Overall, it will be interesting to see the decision CM Punk makes on the upcoming RAW and whether he chooses to sign with Adam Pearce, becoming an exclusive star of the red brand.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here