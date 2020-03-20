CM Punk has a message for people who question his criticism of WWE's storylines

Punk explained how he is different from the other panellists on WWE Backstage.

There are some who believe that Punk criticizes WWE because of his history with Vince McMahon.

CM Punk made his WWE Backstage debut last year in November, and occasionally appears on the show.

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk was recently a guest on the Swings & Mrs. show. The former WWE Superstar opened up on a variety of topics, including his current gig on the FS1 show.

Punk stated that he loves his job on WWE Backstage, but added that he wishes some things could be done differently. Punk went on to talk about his criticism of WWE's product.

Fans who have watched Punk on the show, must be aware that he usually shares his unfiltered thoughts on WWE's product and doesn't hold back anything while criticizing a storyline he doesn't like.

He said that people think that he's deliberately attacking the company because of his history with WWE and Vince McMahon, but added that the truth is far from what people believe.

"I think there's a lot of people on there that get on there and say nothing but great things about the product, and then you have me, who will tell you straight up it is what it is. If there's something I don't like, I have the freedom to say, 'no I don't like it.'

"I think I'm a different dude where no matter what I say about the product, someone's gonna think it's a personal attack because of my history with the company and Vince, but you need a dissenting voice. You need a dissenting opinion. I'm not disagreeing with people just to disagree. I think I bring valid points to the table."

Watch today's entire show LIVE on Twitter as we are joined by guests @CMPunk and @MaitlandWard! https://t.co/zjMC8MQ9qJ — Swings & Mrs. (@SwingsAndMrs) March 17, 2020

Punk made his WWE Backstage debut on the November 12 episode of the show, and occasionally makes appearances on it. He has been pretty vocal about a bunch of storylines in the past, most notably the Lana-Bobby Lashley-Rusev angle that was heavily slammed by fans as well.

This doesn't mean that Punk always has negative things to say about WWE. He has praised a bunch of storylines in the past. King Corbin pouring dog food over an unconscious Roman Reigns was a segment that was heavily criticized by fans, but Punk said that he didn't hate it and compared it to a sequence in the horror movie, "Carrie".

Punk's appearances on WWE Backstage have fared well for the show. He has also indicated in the past that he's a fan of certain WWE Superstars, including Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Sasha Banks.