CM Punk indicates WWE Superstar "texted and begged" him for a WrestleMania 36 match

It all began when a fan accused Punk of begging for a match at WrestleMania.

Punk hit back at the fan and made a shocking revelation in the process.

CM Punk

WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk recently posted an amusing reaction to WrestleMania 36 being relocated from the Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center.

Punk took a jibe at Roman Reigns and said that the new setting will result in The Big Dog not getting booed, plus there won't be a large gathering to chant Punk's name, as has happened several times in the past.

A fan responded to Punk's tweet and took a shot at the former WWE Champion. She asked whether the tweet was Punk's attempt to "beg" for a return. The WWE Backstage analyst didn't seem to take the tweet well and posted a response that's bound to lead to tons of speculation.

Punk stated that he's not the one who's texting and begging for a match with him at The Show of Shows. Check out the exchange below:

I’m not the one texting begging for a match with me at mania. 👀 — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020

Punk has left his fans in a state of confusion with the above tweet, with speculation running wild on who could be the person he is referring to. Most of the fans pointed at Seth Rollins in replies.

Rollins had challenged Punk for a match soon after the latter made his first WWE Backstage appearance on November 12, 2019. It's unlikely that Punk will reveal the name of the person he mentioned in his tweet. Judging by his outspoken nature though, one can expect him to spill the beans somewhere down the line.