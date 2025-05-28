CM Punk to introduce 35-year-old WWE star as newest RAW member to take down Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk is currently embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins' heel alliance on WWE RAW. The Best in the World even destroyed The Visionary on the latest episode of the red brand when Punk delivered a GTS to Rollins after his victory in the MITB qualifying match.
However, The Visionary's faction has recently seen some new additions, with Bronson Reed joining forces with him. This puts Rollins up in the numbers game and would help him tackle anyone who comes in front of him to stop him.
Following the recent developments on WWE NXT, there is a chance that The Voice of the Voiceless may introduce Ricky Saints as the newest member of RAW to take down Seth Rollins' heel faction.
For those who may not know, Ricky faced off against Ethan Page with the NXT North American Championship at stake during this week's episode of the black and silver brand. The match ended with a new champion as Page dethroned Ricky Saints.
The loss of the 35-year-old star has sparked the possibility of the former AEW star debuting on the main roster. Since both Punk and Saints are former All Elite Wrestling stars, the company may likely pair them together on the Monday Night Show.
This could happen when the former NXT North American Champion shows up to support The Best in the World against Seth Rollins' heel group. A move like this could provide a great way to have Ricky make his main roster debut.
Seth Rollins sent a big message to CM Punk following WWE RAW
After CM Punk crashed Seth Rollins' celebration on the red brand, The Visionary sent a big message to The Voice of the Voiceless. Seth was frustrated and marching towards the backstage area with Bron Breakker on his back, stating that Punk can win any battle he wants.
However, The Visionary wins wars, which is a clear comparison between Rollins and Punk. With this statement, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion wants to clarify how Seth wins big things in comparison to The Second City Saint.
Overall, it appears that the rivalry between Rollins and Punk is far from over. The coming months may lead to another showdown between these two classic stars. Already, The Best in the World has defeated Seth on the WWE RAW Netflix debut show.
If a rematch took place, it would be a golden opportunity for The Visionary to seek vengeance for the previous loss in WWE.