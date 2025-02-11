CM Punk to leave WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41 because of one major reason? Exploring the potential

CM Punk failed to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month, denting his chance to main-event WrestleMania 41. However, The Best in The World has one more avenue open for him in the form of next month's Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Given that Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso has opted to face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at The Show of Shows, the winner of the Men's Chamber will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured CM Punk engaging with fans. The former world champion discussed his opponents in the upcoming gimmick match. The Second City Saint also conveyed that he is now laser-focused on colliding with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 after winning the Men’s Chamber.

CM Punk is among the top favorites to emerge victorious inside the chain-linked circular steel structure. If The Second City Saint wins in Toronto, he may leave RAW and join SmackDown to feud with The American Nightmare ahead of their showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

That said, the angle is purely speculative, and fans will have to wait to find out whether Punk secures the win in Toronto to earn a shot at Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

CM Punk reveals the truth about WWE's press conferences

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk recently appeared on ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast to discuss the Royal Rumble PLE.

During the conversation, The Straight Edge Superstar stated that post-show press conferences were spontaneous and not scripted.

"Well, I think in the press conferences, you're just sitting out there in real-time fielding and asking and answering questions. So yeah, it's a shoot because there's nobody telling you what to say. There's no writer; you don't got a script. Somebody asks and you answer," Punk said.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Second City Saint in the coming weeks.

