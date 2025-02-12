CM Punk to lose at Elimination Chamber after major WWE star, NOT Seth Rollins, attacks him? Potential explored

CM Punk is set to enter this year’s Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 41. Since Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso has already chosen Gunther as his WrestleMania opponent, the winner of this high-stakes match in Toronto will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Show of Shows.

The Voice of The Voiceless has set his sights on the Elimination Chamber, having already qualified for the gimmick match by defeating Sami Zayn on RAW. However, Punk's WrestleMania dreams may get shattered if former United States Champion Logan Paul interferes and costs him the opportunity. The Maverick has also qualified for the match and will enter the chain-linked circular steel structure alongside Punk, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and two other stars.

Last year, Logan participated in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and attacked Randy Orton after being eliminated, ultimately costing The Viper a potential victory. If CM Punk eliminates The Ultimate Influencer from the Elimination Chamber this time, Logan may retaliate in a similar fashion, leading to The Second City Saint's elimination.

Notably, the social media star eliminated Punk from the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month. A similar angle next month could set up a full-blown feud between the RAW Superstars.

Additionally, it would serve as a strong way to eliminate The Second City Saint from the Chamber match while generating significant heat for Logan Paul. This move would further establish The Maverick as a top heel on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how things will unfold at Elimination Chamber 2025 when Punk, Logan, and others step inside the unforgiving structure.

CM Punk might fail again to earn a major achievement at this year's WrestleMania

CM Punk is one of the biggest stars in WWE history. However, The Best in The World has shockingly never main-evented WrestleMania. Despite competing in several matches at The Show of Shows, he has yet to achieve the prestigious accolade of closing the show. Even this year, it doesn’t seem like Punk will secure the main event spot.

As of now, John Cena is a firm favorite to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Considering that this year’s Showcase of The Immortals is set to be Cena’s final WrestleMania as an in-ring competitor, it’s likely that he will headline one of the two nights in Las Vegas alongside The American Nightmare.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso’s rising popularity and his standing as the Men’s Royal Rumble winner could earn him the main event spot on the other night when he battles Gunther. However, this is speculative at this point.

It remains to be seen how the narrative unfolds and if CM Punk will finally secure the main event spot at WrestleMania this year.

