CM Punk to lose the world title match at WWE SummerSlam due to Seth Rollins' prophecy? Exploring the chances

CM Punk will battle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. It will be a golden opportunity for him to capture the big gold and create history at MetLife Stadium this weekend. However, The Best in the World might not be able to do that. He might fail to win the coveted title due to Seth Rollins' old prophecy.

Ad

Ever since Punk returned to WWE, Rollins has been vocal about his disdain for the former. The Visionary has expressed strong sentiments against the 46-year-old becoming a world champion in WWE. During various promos, Seth Rollins has directly or indirectly made it clear that he would never let CM Punk win the world title in the Stamford-based promotion as long as he is alive.

While The Visionary may have been sidelined, his prophecy could continue to remain true. His stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, could carry forward Rollins' principles in his absence. There is a good possibility that the two superstars could cost CM Punk his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

They could squander The Second City Saint's opportunity to capture the world title. By doing so, Breakker and Reed could showcase Seth Rollins' influence, ensuring his prophecy remains immortal. This development would likely intensify the rivalry between Rollins and Punk despite the former's absence.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

This will be an interesting scenario that could lead to a major storyline after SummerSlam. However, the abovementioned angle is currently speculation, and it remains to be seen how things shape up.

Ad

Ad

CM Punk to be robbed even if he wins the world title at SummerSlam?

Another interesting possibility involves CM Punk dethroning Gunther at SummerSlam. The Best in the World is riding high on momentum, and he could pull off a miraculous victory, capturing the World Heavyweight Championship. Even if he does, Punk's celebrations may not last long.

Ad

Just when the 46-year-old would be celebrating, he could be blindsided by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Just then, Seth Rollins could make a shocking return and cash in his Money in the Bank contract. He could pin CM Punk and become the new World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam.

The speculation arose due to an interesting fan theory that suggests Rollins' injury may be a work. WWE could have pre-planned the angle to give fans a jaw-dropping moment at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Besides, The Visionary's on-screen disdain for Punk is not a new thing. Therefore, Seth Rollins could make sure that his archnemesis gets robbed in one way or another at SummerSlam.

However, this is entirely speculation at this point. It remains to be seen how things unfold this weekend during the World Heavyweight Championship match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More