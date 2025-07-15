Triple H may have subtly revealed Seth Rollins' injury is a work

Seth Rollins has become the hottest topic among the WWE Universe since this past weekend. He sustained an injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Since then, the news and stories have been revolving around him. However, it might be possible that this could all be a work, meaning it could be perhaps a part of the storyline.

Ad

A lot of fans believe Triple H may have subtly revealed that Rollins didn't suffer an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. It may be a part of the script, carefully executed and presented as a legitimate injury. The theory that The Visionary's injury could be a potential work hinges on interpreting subtle cues from WWE’s presentation and statements.

Triple H brought up Seth Rollins' injury without being asked

During the post-Evolution press conference, Triple H proactively mentioned Seth Rollins' injury and provided an update, all by himself. No one asked him or raised any query regarding the incident. The WWE Chief Content Officer discussing that topic without being asked could be a deliberate attempt to steer the narrative and keep the news of the injury in the spotlight.

Ad

Trending

Well, it is no secret that, when WWE wants to sell an injury angle, key figures like Triple H often emphasize it to generate buzz and speculation. By bringing it up unprompted, The Game perhaps ensured Rollins' injury remained a talking point, which aligns with how the company builds kayfabe injuries to set up future storylines.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE didn't strip him of the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase

Seth Rollins has a history of knee injuries, something that has put him on the shelf for months numerous times in the past. If The Visionary had suffered a real injury this past weekend, and that too on a surgically repaired knee, the company would have put him on hiatus for the unforeseeable future. Besides, WWE wouldn't have had any timeline on when Rollins could return.

Ad

A legitimate long-term injury in pro wrestling often leads to a title or contract being vacated to maintain storyline momentum. However, the fact that Triple H didn't take the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase away from Seth Rollins indicates that it could all be a work.

The company may be setting up all this to swerve fans and lay the stage for his surprise cash-in.

Seth Rollins did not have a precarious landing at SNME XL

Seth Rollins was said to have suffered the injury while delivering a Springboard Moonsault, which LA Knight evaded. However, what raised eyebrows is that he did not land awkwardly. Normally, wrestlers land in awkward positions while delivering such high-flying moves, which results in them tweaking their ankle or knee and suffering injuries.

Ad

From what it looked like, Rollins landed perfectly fine on his feet, similar to how he always lands when his opponents evade the attempted move. There was no twisting of his ankle as such. Despite that, he immediately clutched his knee, signaling that he was hurt. It could perhaps be an exaggerated performance to sell the storyline angle and make it look real.

Expand Tweet

However, all three points mentioned above are just interpretations based on the recent events. This article does not claim anything, as it is only an anatomization of what may or may not be a hint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More