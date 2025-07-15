5 Reasons why WWE didn’t strip Seth Rollins of the MITB contract

Seth Rollins suffered an unfortunate fate at Saturday Night's Main Event as he sustained an injury during his match against LA Knight. The Visionary is undergoing medical assessment, and WWE has yet to provide an official update on his recovery timeline. However, he is expected to be out of action for a while, given his history of knee injuries.

Notably, Rollins is the 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank. However, this week on RAW, his Oracle, Paul Heyman, was seen carrying the coveted briefcase along with him. He made it clear that The Visionary is not relinquishing the contract. This has left a lot of fans wondering why the company didn't take that briefcase away, given that its holder will be out for a while.

Here are five reasons why WWE did not strip Seth Rollins of the Money in the Bank contract:

#5. There is a long cash-in window

The Money in the Bank contract is valid for one year, allowing the holder to cash in for a championship match at any time within that period. It provides quite a flexibility to the holders. Seth Rollins won the briefcase in June this year, and so he can cash in anytime before June 2026.

It does not look like the 39-year-old would be out for that long. Rollins is expected to return within a few months. This extended timeframe of the Money in the Bank contract allows him to recover from his knee injury, sustained at Saturday Night’s Main Event, without needing to vacate the coveted briefcase.

#4. WWE may not have immediate cash-in plans

Over the years, there has been a trend of delaying Money in the Bank cash-ins, at least one of them (either the Men's or the Women's). Naomi recently cashed in her contract at Evolution and became champion. However, WWE may have plans to stretch Seth Rollins' cash-in since there is a long time left.

If the company wanted an immediate cash-in, it would have stripped The Visionary of his briefcase and handed it to someone else. However, the fact that it did not happen indicates that the creative team has long-term plans with Rollins. Besides, WWE has rarely stripped MITB holders due to injury or concussions.

#3. Not to disrupt the momentum of Seth Rollins' faction

Seth Rollins' faction has been riding on a red-hot momentum ever since its formation. Even though it has yet to capture a championship, the presence of the Money in the Bank briefcase makes the group look like a sheer threat. This may be one of the reasons why WWE did not take that briefcase away from The Visionary.

Taking that away might disrupt the momentum of the faction. On the other hand, Paul Heyman carrying the coveted briefcase along with him on RAW might still portray the group as a dominant force regardless of Rollins' absence. It would give the impression that they still have the most powerful thing in their arsenal.

#2. WWE may want to keep an element of suspense

The Money in the Bank briefcase is a storytelling tool that thrives on unpredictability. Every fan remains on the edge of their seats to see when that cash-in will happen. Seth Rollins having that briefcase could build anticipation among fans in every premium live event where the world championships would be defended.

Fans would remain hooked to their screens until the very last to see whether Rollins comes running out from that ramp to cash in. It will help the company maintain an element of suspense on every major event as fans would be watching the WWE shows with great attention, whether it's an episode of RAW or a PLE.

#1. Seth Rollins may be slated for another heist of the century

The biggest reason WWE didn't strip Seth Rollins of the Money in the Bank briefcase is plans to make him a world champion. The company could be planning a jaw-dropping return for him when fans least expect it. The Visionary could be slated to cash in his MITB contract unexpectedly at a major stage like SummerSlam 2025 or WrestleMania 42.

This was also reported by various media outlets recently. Therefore, retaining the briefcase ensures a dramatic payoff, leveraging Rollins' history of iconic cash-ins like at WrestleMania 31. WWE seemingly has plans to make him pull off another heist of the century, a moment that could send shockwaves and change the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion.

