Future of WWE Money in the Bank contract after Seth Rollins' injury - Reports

Seth Rollins' apparent injury has put a lot of plans up in the air. Interesting details have emerged on the future of the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Visionary left fans worried this past weekend when he seemingly buckled his knee during his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. As a result, the match was cut short. An audible was called in the middle of the match, allowing LA Knight to make quick work of Seth Rollins. The latter left the arena limping off, escorted by the medical staff.

Last night, Fightful Select reported that Rollins was spotted backstage with crutches and wearing a knee brace. Triple H later confirmed the rumors, saying that the former Shield member's knee injury doesn't look good and that he is set to get an MRI tomorrow.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez claimed that Rollins didn't get injured during the match. According to reports, WWE used the Saturday Night's Main Event angle to cover for a previous injury that he suffered before the match.

"Somebody today told me what happened. They say the reason these stories are conflicting is because he is hurt, but what happened on Saturday was a storyline. Meaning he is hurt but he did not get hurt on that spot, that spot was a cover for an injury that he has which he will have worked on and so the idea that was suggested is he will be out of action for a little while but they are gonna say like nine months or whatever, but he will be back much sooner than that."

Dave Meltzer added that he was told that the Money in the Bank cash-in will happen out of nowhere.

"One of the things I was told was basically, the [Money In The Bank] cash-in will come out of nowhere."

Though there's still no word on the nature of Rollins' injury, it looks like he will be out of action for the foreseeable future, and the briefcase is expected to stay with him.

Has WWE already found Seth Rollins' replacement?

Assuming Seth Rollins remains off television going forward, WWE would need a suitable opponent for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts pitched the idea of Bron Breakker stepping up to face the Original Tribal Chief at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"If we don't have Seth Rollins for SummerSlam, I would think, I mean, you know what? You could do Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker at SummerSlam or maybe you could have Roman Reigns return at SummerSlam."

Fans must stay tuned on RAW tonight to find out what direction WWE takes en route to SummerSlam.

