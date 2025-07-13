Seth Rollins is being replaced with top WWE star after serious injury, claims wrestling personality 

Seth Rollins suffered a massive setback at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, where he injured his knee during his match against LA Knight. On the latest episode of his podcast, Sam Roberts stated that WWE could replace Rollins with Bron Breakker as Roman Reigns' potential SummerSlam 2025 opponent.
The MITB briefcase holder was the favorite to win over Knight, and according to reports, was even slated to come on top before getting injured during the match. After blowing his knee while performing a Springboard Moonsault, plans seem to have changed, as LA Knight took Seth Rollins out with BFT to secure the victory. Rollins, meanwhile, looked in visible pain and was later escorted out.
Speaking on his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts stated that if Rollins is unable to make it to SummerSlam 2025, WWE could replace him with Bron Breakker as Roman Reigns' potential opponent.
"If we don't have Seth Rollins for SummerSlam, I would think, I mean, you know what? You could do Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker at SummerSlam or maybe you could have Roman Reigns return at SummerSlam," Sam said. (14:01 - 14:20)
Rumors have suggested that Reigns could be back in time for The Biggest Party of The Summer, and it remains to be seen how plans change following Rollins' injury.
Bill Apter addresses Seth Rollins' injury at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling following the events at SNME 2025, Bill Apter stated that he was hoping to see Rollins get involved in Gunther and Goldberg's World Heavyweight Title match later in the night. Apter added that the fact that Rollins took a pinfall from LA Knight made it clear that he was seriously injured.
"That's what I thought. He [Seth Rollins] was gonna come out in the Gunther-Goldberg match. When they called in the doctor, you know, the doctor could have stopped it at that point. But it's rare that you'll see Seth just take a clean pin like that. I was waiting for a kick out or a shoulder up."
Neither The Visionary nor WWE has issued any statement yet on the nature of the former's injury. Fans can expect to get an update on the same at RAW next week.
