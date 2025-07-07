Major Roman Reigns SummerSlam update; Reported WWE return plans

Roman Reigns is preparing for his comeback to WWE, nearly three months after his last appearance on RAW after WrestleMania 41, when Bron Breakker assaulted him before aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

WWE has yet to reveal when the OTC will be back in the ring, but the expectation is that he will work SummerSlam on August 2 & 3.

According to a report from Fightful, the plan for the former World Champion is to come back and work a SummerSlam program, even though it is unclear yet which storyline he will get involved in.

Reigns could come back and go after Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, aiming to reclaim gold or go straight after Heyman and Mr. Money in the Bank, seeking revenge for what happened at WrestleMania 41 and RAW after 'Mania.

WWE legend explains how much Roman Reigns has helped the company evolve

The OTC had a legendary run as WWE Universal Champion, holding the title for a record 1,316 days.

During that run, Roman Reigns helped bring WWE back to the top of the wrestling business, as AEW had emerged as a major rival. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, meanwhile, praised the former World Champion while speaking on his Off The Top podcast and opened up about how much Reigns helped the company evolve.

“I’m gonna speak on it. I’ll talk about that, now you’re trying to cut Roman Reigns' feet. Here’s the guy, that main event [sic] WrestleMania, six main events, and more to come cause he still look great [sic], he can still draw, y’all miss him. Y’all do the math, every WrestleMania. What WWE and TKO and all, you do the math, that’s a lot of money. That’s a bunch of, bunch of money. And guess whose face was on that, leading that?” Rikishi said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Even though he has now become a part-timer, Reigns is still considered one of the biggest stars of WWE, and his SummerSlam return will make the match card even stronger.

