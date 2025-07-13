Seth Rollins' immediate reaction to his injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event surfaces online

Seth Rollins seemingly suffered a massive career setback at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary appears to have aggravated a past injury during a match. His immediate reaction to his injury scare has now been revealed.

Rollins was looking to take down LA Knight for good last night when his knee gave out. Midway through the match, Mr. Money in the Bank landed awkwardly after failing to convert a flying senton into a moonsault.

The match was stopped momentarily as the ringside doctors checked on Mr. Money in the Bank. After much discussion, an audible was called to change the finish and end the contest early. LA Knight hit Seth Rollins with the BFT as soon as he got up to pick up the win.

During the commercial break, Rollins was helped to the back by medical staff. He looked visibly frustrated, and his reaction was immediately captured by the fans in the arena.

You can check out the footage below.

There's currently no word on the extent of Rollins' injury, but his status for WWE SummerSlam this year could be in jeopardy. Will he be forced to vacate his Money in the Bank contract? Only time will tell.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Seth Rollins a speedy recovery.

