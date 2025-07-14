Why Seth Rollins might not relinquish the Money in the Bank contract despite his injury

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins got injured in the middle of his match against LA Knight on Saturday Night’s Main Event XL.
The Visionary tweaked his knee and was seen hobbling before receiving a BFT and losing to The Megastar. With this, there is a lot of noise on whether he would still be Mr. Money in the Bank. But The Architect will likely hold onto his briefcase, and here’s why.
The Money in the Bank contract is valid till June 2026
The Money in the Bank contract is valid for a year, during which the holder can cash in on any championship at any time. Seth Rollins won the MITB contract in June 2025, which means it will be valid till June 2026. Thus, The Visionary has 11 months left. Naturally, he would recover before this period elapses and execute another big heist.
The Visionary has suffered injuries at several key points in his career, and each time, he was the frontrunner of big WWE storylines. Things are no different this time. Thus, a big comeback could easily be in store this time as well. Moreover, Mr. MITB now has the ultimate element of surprise as nobody would be expecting him to come back for a long time.
Seth Rollins could return at the tail end of John Cena’s retirement tour
John Cena is currently holding the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Franchise Player is presently a top heel and on his retirement tour. With 15 more appearances left, it is imperative that he holds the gold for as long as possible to ensure that his threats to ruin pro wrestling remain valid and credible.
At Night of Champions, Seth Rollins already made it clear that he can cash in his MITB contract on Cena, too. Since The Architect is out with an injury now, there is a possibility that John Cena will just have a few more appearances remaining before Rollins returns from the injury.
Thus, the next time The Visionary tries to cash in, it could be the final night for The Franchise Player with the Undisputed WWE Title. He would also be able to put a stop to the man who wants to ruin pro wrestling while he is working hard to protect it, as he has been advocating for a long time.
Seth Rollins now has a possible element of surprise against Roman Reigns
Seth Rollins is involved in multiple WWE storylines at the same time. The workhorse of the company is in ongoing feuds against Roman Reigns as well as CM Punk. While The Second City Saint is making regular appearances on Monday Night RAW, the OTC has been missing since the red brand after WrestleMania 41.
Notably, The Visionary had made Paul Heyman betray both Reigns and Punk at The Show of Shows to win a Triple Threat match headlining Night One of the PLE. It is obvious that whenever Roman Reigns returns, he would seek revenge against his former Shield brother. However, with Seth Rollins getting shelved, the Head of the Table loses his advantage of an element of surprise.
Unless the OG Bloodline leader delays his return and waits for The Visionary to recover and make a comeback, he would be the one standing in plain sight. Back in 2024, Reigns had made his return at SummerSlam following his Undisputed Championship loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.
Thus, the OTC will likely make its return this year, around the same time. Moreover, if he gets into a world championship match upon following his comeback, Seth Rollins will have the opportunity to strike him down again and cash in his MITB contract to gain yet another victory against his longtime nemesis. It would be interesting to see when and how The Architect would return to WWE.
