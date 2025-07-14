4 Ways Seth Rollins’ injury could affect WWE

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins tweaked his right knee during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Owing to this, instead of putting away The Megastar once and for all, The Visionary ended up losing to him. However, since The Architect is also this year’s Mr. Money in the Bank, this injury means more than just a loss.

Here are four consequences the Stamford-based promotion could now be forced to deal with because of this unforeseen event.

#4. The future of the MITB briefcase is uncertain

Unlike titleholders, Money in the Bank contract winners don’t have the luxury of missing a lot of weeks of active programming. The MITB contract loses its validity after a year. Aside from it, each day missed means a missed opportunity to cash in the contract and annex a championship.

Ms. and Mr. Money in the Bank are constant looming threats to world champions. However, with Seth Rollins injured and gone, at least in the short term, WWE will lose a big edge to creating tension in championship matches, and each time a champion gets ambushed. Thus, the future of the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase currently hangs in the air.

#3. CM Punk’s storyline progression is now disrupted

WWE Night of Champions saw CM Punk take on John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The final match between the historic rivals, however, was invaded by an uninvited guest: Seth Rollins. The Visionary had come to cash in his contract and win the title with the help of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

While Sami Zayn and Penta helped foil this plan, The Architect still managed to ensure that The Second City Saint didn’t win in Saudi Arabia. Since then, The Straight Edge Superstar has been dying to get his hands on Seth Rollins. However, LA Knight beat him to it and spoke to Nick Aldis to get in the ring with Mr. MITB at SNME, asking Punk to get in line.

Now, since The Visionary is injured, it would be a while before CM Punk would get a chance to face him. Ironically, this is the same thing that happened with the Chicago native when he was injured and Drew McIntyre was waiting for his tricep to heal. Now, WWE has to find a new direction for The Voice of the Voiceless, just like it did for the Scotsman last year.

#2. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are without a leader now

Seth Rollins is currently leading one of the most powerful factions on Monday nights right now. However, with him getting shelved after SNME, the future for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed without a leader remains uncertain. Since this group doesn’t even have a name so far, The Visionary is both figuratively and literally the core of the identity of this faction.

The 'BronBrons' showed last week on RAW that they aren’t just the underlings of The Architect and can snatch the mic from Rollins when they want to speak. However, they have just been doing Mr. MITB’s bidding for quite some time and crushing his enemies. This also leaves Paul Heyman without answers and a plan ahead.

#1. Delay in the feud between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE after he was destroyed by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on the RAW episode after WrestleMania 41. The OTC will clearly come for his former Shield brother whenever he returns, since he now carries another fresh chair shot to the back.

However, with Mr. Money in the Bank injured, it also delays their inevitable showdown. Thus, while 2024 saw The Head of the Table make a comeback at SummerSlam after his ‘Mania loss to Cody Rhodes, fans may have to wait for longer this year.

Does WWE have a way out of all these things? It would be interesting to see how Triple H and his team manage this situation.

