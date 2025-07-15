CM Punk to dethrone Gunther, but immediately lose WWE title to megastar at SummerSlam 2025? Possibility explored

CM Punk will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam next month. He earned this opportunity on the latest edition of RAW by winning the Gauntlet Match. There is a high chance that Punk will dethrone The Ring General and finally win the coveted title. However, his celebration might not last long, as a familiar foe from his past could make a return.

Just when CM Punk would be celebrating in the middle of the ring, Seth Rollins' theme song might echo through MetLife Stadium. The Visionary could come out, running with his Money in the Bank briefcase toward the ring. He might cash in on a battered and bruised Punk and walk out as the new World Heavyweight Champion, pulling off another heist of the century.

The possibility arose after Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio made a shocking revelation. Alvarez noted that Rollins did not get injured at Saturday Night's Main Event. According to him, WWE used that angle to take him off television to cover for an injury he had previously suffered. Meltzer mentioned that the Money in the Bank cash-in will happen out of nowhere.

This appears to be a major indication that WWE is planning something huge, which could shock fans. While Seth Rollins might indeed be dealing with an injury, it may not be as severe as it is being portrayed. However, Paul Heyman and his group could announce in the upcoming week that Rollins will be out of WWE for several months.

Just when fans would least expect it, The Visionary could show up at SummerSlam and cash in his MITB contract on CM Punk. This could be one of the biggest shocks, potentially blowing the roof off MetLife Stadium. Additionally, Seth Rollins will be able to fulfill his prophecy that he would never let CM Punk become a world champion as long as he is in WWE.

Besides, pulling off another MITB cash-in exactly after ten years would indeed be poetic. However, the above-mentioned angle is entirely speculative and depends entirely on how severe Rollins' injury is.

Seth Rollins to resume his feud with CM Punk upon return?

Seth Rollins and CM Punk are two of the biggest rivals in WWE. They have crossed paths several times in the ring, but it is a rivalry that has no end. Before The Visionary was sidelined, he was involved in a feud with several top stars on RAW, and Punk was one of them.

There is a strong chance that Rollins will resume his feud with the 46-year-old when he comes back from injury. Ending this storyline would be a missed opportunity, as there is still much to capitalize on in this feud. Besides, if the former Shield member costs CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025, it would easily lead to another chapter in their epic rivalry.

Even if Punk ends up being a champion when Seth Rollins returns, the latter would have every reason to go after him. The Visionary also has the Money in the Bank briefcase. Therefore, in any case, WWE is expected to run another feud between the two stars in the future.

However, it all depends on when Rollins returns to WWE. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in his absence and what the company has planned for CM Punk at SummerSlam.

