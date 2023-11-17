CM Punk to make his return on SmackDown? Exploring potential hint from WWE official

The buzz surrounding CM Punk's potential WWE comeback is intensifying as we approach Survivor Series 2023, which is set to take place in Chicago. Over the past few weeks, fans have noticed various clues and teases hinting at Punk's return to the company. Additionally, the recent cryptic promos from Shinsuke Nakamura have further fueled speculation about CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, recently, there's been a belief that if the Best in the World makes an unexpected return, it might be on SmackDown. This belief is rooted in a recent statement made by SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, during an interview with BBC Norfolk.

During the interview, Aldis expressed his belief that CM Punk could be a significant draw for WWE, citing his ability to sell tickets and merchandise. He also suggested that, in his opinion, there is a way through which Punk might make his return to the company. The General Manager stated that:

"He’s built and cultivated a huge fan base. He sells a ton of merchandise. He moves numbers. He sells tickets. He sells merchandise. He puts butts in seats. Call me old-fashioned, but that trumps everything else. There is a way."

The SmackDown GM continued:

"There is a way for him to compete in the WWE. And I think that if it can be done, I think there’s a way it could be really good business for everybody. And I will wait with bated breath, like everyone else, to see if it happens. But if it does, I’ll be excited to be involved with it."

Despite the strong belief among fans fueled by various statements, it's crucial to note that there is no official confirmation regarding CM Punk's status within WWE. As we approach Survivor Series, multiple reports are emerging, making it challenging to predict which scenario will unfold in the upcoming weeks.

However, the uncertainty surrounding Punk's potential return surely adds an element of anticipation and intrigue to the upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series WarGames.

Nick Aldis' reaction to his CM Punk statement

After speculation arose following Nick Aldis's interview, the SmackDown General Manager clarified for fans that his comments seemed to be interpreted in the wrong way. He also advised that there is a need for better journalism and understanding of his statements.

Expand Tweet

However, all the lingering questions will find their answers at Survivor Series 2023, determining whether CM Punk will indeed make a return to WWE or not.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer