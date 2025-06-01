CM Punk to miss Money in the Bank after devastating assault on WWE RAW? Exploring Major Twist

The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is only a week away, scheduled to air live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7, 2025. Five out of the six spots for both the men’s and women’s matches have already been decided. The final RAW before Money in the Bank will have those two remaining spots decided in Triple Threat qualifier bouts.

On the men’s side, the final spot will be determined in a Triple Threat qualifier match featuring El Grande Americano, AJ Styles, and CM Punk. Punk, who is a former two-time Money in the Bank winner, is already a clear favorite heading into the contest, but despite the strong odds and experience, he might not be able to make it to the event.

After Seth Rollins won his qualifier match in the main event of RAW last week, Punk attacked him from behind with a GTS and disappeared into the crowd before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could get to him. He is already embroiled in a feud with this faction, so this makes it very likely that Seth Rollins will have them interfere in Punk’s qualifier match for the Money in the Bank.

The three men could attack Punk backstage even before he gets to the ring, creating an opportunity for a fan favorite like Karrion Kross to replace him. They could also wait until the closing moments of the match, and when Punk would be closing in on the win, The Architect, with his new allies, could interfere, brutally attacking him and taking him out of the match.

As a result, CM Punk would not be able to qualify for the Money in the Bank match and might not be able to show up at the event at all, depending on how brutally he is assaulted.

Alternatively, even if Punk doesn’t qualify for the event, he could still show up during the Money in the Bank ladder match to attack Seth Rollins and cost him his shot at the briefcase, to exact his revenge. It would be fascinating to see how the feud unfolds in the upcoming weeks.

CM Punk takes a shot at The New Day

Several WWE Superstars have attended the red carpet event for Netflix’s global fan festival, Tudum. CM Punk and The New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were among the attendees. CM Punk took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photograph of the two men, adding a funny caption.

“Nerds,” wrote Punk.

It would be interesting to see if The New Day, who have been really entertaining with their promos as of late, decide to address this on Monday Night RAW.

If we are speculating, we might even get a tag team match between Sami Zayn and CM Punk going against The New Day in the near future. However, considering the two men are already busy in a high-stakes main event feud with Rollins' new faction, it probably won’t be anytime soon.

