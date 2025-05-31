CM Punk takes shot at two WWE stars

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently made an appearance at an event outside of the Stamford-based promotion. After which, The Second City Saint took to social media to fire a major shot at the current World Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who were also in attendance at the same event.

Ad

On the upcoming episode of RAW, Punk is scheduled to compete against El Grande Americano and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Match. These three men will compete for the final place in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The other five participants confirmed for the multi-man bout are Andrade, Seth Rollins, Penta, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa.

Meanwhile, The New Day (Woods & Kingston) successfully defended their World Tag Team Championship against Ivar & Erik of the War Raiders and The Creed Brothers, Julius & Brutus, on the May 26 episode of RAW.

Ad

Trending

Several WWE Superstars attended the Netflix TUDUM event's Red Carpet today. CM Punk, via his Instagram story, posted a behind-the-scenes photograph of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from the event, and took a shot at them.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

"Nerds," Punk wrote.

You can check out his story in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Popular actor makes bold prediction about WWE star CM Punk

Actor and rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr. recently proposed a wild scenario ahead of Money in the Bank 2025. He predicted that CM Punk would win the coveted MITB briefcase, only to cash in on John Cena and prevent him from retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), O'Shea Jackson Jr. wrote:

Ad

"Punk wins money in the bank. Seth having to watch over his shoulder every time he thinks about taking the title off Jey. That is until Roman comes back and has to deal with him. So then we can get Punk vs Cena in Boston. This time the roles reversed and Punk has to stop John from leaving the company with the WWE TITLE."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if The Voice of The Voiceless can overcome AJ Styles and El Grande Americano to punch his ticket into the six-man gimmick contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More