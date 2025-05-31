CM Punk takes shot at two WWE stars

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently made an appearance at an event outside of the Stamford-based promotion. After which, The Second City Saint took to social media to fire a major shot at the current World Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who were also in attendance at the same event.
On the upcoming episode of RAW, Punk is scheduled to compete against El Grande Americano and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Match. These three men will compete for the final place in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The other five participants confirmed for the multi-man bout are Andrade, Seth Rollins, Penta, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa.
Meanwhile, The New Day (Woods & Kingston) successfully defended their World Tag Team Championship against Ivar & Erik of the War Raiders and The Creed Brothers, Julius & Brutus, on the May 26 episode of RAW.
Several WWE Superstars attended the Netflix TUDUM event's Red Carpet today. CM Punk, via his Instagram story, posted a behind-the-scenes photograph of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from the event, and took a shot at them.
"Nerds," Punk wrote.
You can check out his story in the tweet below:
Popular actor makes bold prediction about WWE star CM Punk
Actor and rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr. recently proposed a wild scenario ahead of Money in the Bank 2025. He predicted that CM Punk would win the coveted MITB briefcase, only to cash in on John Cena and prevent him from retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), O'Shea Jackson Jr. wrote:
"Punk wins money in the bank. Seth having to watch over his shoulder every time he thinks about taking the title off Jey. That is until Roman comes back and has to deal with him. So then we can get Punk vs Cena in Boston. This time the roles reversed and Punk has to stop John from leaving the company with the WWE TITLE."
Only time will tell if The Voice of The Voiceless can overcome AJ Styles and El Grande Americano to punch his ticket into the six-man gimmick contest.