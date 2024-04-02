CM Punk must cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40

CM Punk will be a special guest announcer in the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. The Second-City Saint has been on McIntyre's radar, as the latter has been constantly taking shots at him.

With both superstars having bad blood and Punk being at ringside at 'Mania, he needs to play a key role during the championship match, thus affecting its outcome. The 45-year-old must cost The Scottish Warrior the World Heavyweight Championship match at The Show of Shows.

To plant seeds for a post-WrestleMania rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre squashed CM Punk's dreams of competing at WrestleMania 40 by injuring The Voice of The Voiceless at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Since then, The Scottish Psychopath has been leaving no stone unturned to take a dig at Punk on and off the screens.

Therefore, the Straight Edge Superstar needs to give McIntyre a taste of his own medicine by snatching his moment on The Grandest Stage of Them All. CM Punk must do that to plant seeds for a post-Mania rivalry with the 38-year-old superstar.

While it might not happen right after WrestleMania due to Punk's injury, the match between the two superstars is inevitable. Hence, The Straight Edge Superstar costing Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship match will build the foundation of this potential rivalry after The Show of Shows.

To give Drew McIntyre his championship moment at Clash at the Castle 2024

Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event will take place on June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland, which happens to be Drew McIntyre's homeland. The Scottish Warrior failed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Therefore, WWE will seemingly look to give the talented wrestler his crowning moment in front of his home fans. Hence, CM Punk must cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40, which will leave fans vociferously clamoring to see The Scottish Psychopath capture the title.

Moreover, it will allow WWE to put him in one last rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship at this year's Clash at the Castle.

Expand Tweet

To allow Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase

Damian Priest has been lurking in the shadows, looking for the right opportunity to cash in his MITB briefcase. With the contract's duration running up, WWE must pull the trigger at WrestleMania 40 at the expense of Drew McIntyre.

CM Punk must cost The Scottish Warrior the World Heavyweight Championship match, which would pave the way for Priest to cash in his briefcase on Seth Rollins and become the new champion at The Show of Shows.

Not only will this help Senor Money in the Bank to have a successful cash-in, but it will also allow the Stamford-based promotion to protect Rollins and McIntyre at the same time. Hence, WWE Creative could hit two birds with one stone at WrestleMania 40 courtesy of CM Punk's involvement.

Poll : Would you prefer to see CM Punk costing Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion