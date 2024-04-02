How did WWE tease blockbuster match for Clash at the Castle in official poster?

WWE's recent announcement rang like a melody to the WWE Universe in the United Kingdom, as Clash At The Castle will return this year on June 15. The company released the official poster on its website, which features several top superstars of the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE seemingly teased a huge blockbuster match for this year's Clash at the Castle, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland. The official poster for the spectacular event featured only five superstars, with two from the women's division, namely Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Although Belair and Cargill are two of the top superstars in the Stamford-based promotion, neither of these women is currently in the title picture. Hence, their position in the poster comes as a slight surprise given the fact that none of the WrestleMania 40 challengers or current women's champions are in it.

Therefore, this could be a major hint that WWE might have gargantuan plans for Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Clash at the Castle 2024. With them being featured on the official poster of the premium live event, the company may have teased a blockbuster match between the two juggernauts.

The prospect of it happening is plausible, as fans were clamoring to see this high-profile encounter at WrestleMania 40, which did not come to fruition. Nevertheless, Big Jade and The EST will work as a cohesive unit at The Show of Shows, along with Naomi, as they take on Damage CTRL in a six-person tag team match.

WWE could sow the seeds early for a potential Jade Cargill vs Bianca Belair match at Clash At The Castle 2024

Ever since Jade Cargill signed with the Stamford-based promotion, the WWE Universe has been clamoring to see a feud between her and Bianca Belair. While the two women were expected to lock horns at WrestleMania XL, the company did not pull the trigger.

However, the match could possibly happen at Clash at the Castle 2024, as the premium live event will take place two months after the April spectacle. Therefore, WWE could sow the seeds for their potential match during their six-woman tag team bout at The Show of Shows.

The Stamford-based promotion could run an angle between them during their match against Damage CTRL with major implications. Not only will this exhilarate the fans, but it will also help WWE build their potential clash following WrestleMania XL.

Even if the Triple H-led management has no plans to have this blockbuster match for Clash at the Castle 2024, fans will remain invested in their encounter whenever it happens.

