WWE confirms location for international premium live event in June 2024

WWE recently announced the location of a major international premium live event scheduled for June 2024.

The Stamford-based promotion is set to bring back the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, this time hosting the show in Scotland, United Kingdom on June 15, 2024. This will mark the first time the Stamford-based company will host a premium live event in Scotland.

The Stamford-based promotion is home to several Scottish superstars who have impressed fans over the years. Drew McIntyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang, and Noam Dar are some of the biggest stars hailing from Scotland, United Kingdom.

WWE President Nick Khan commented on the decision and expressed his excitement about hosting the show at one of the United Kingdom's best venues.

"We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash at the Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June," Nick Khan said. "The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet."

Expand Tweet

WWE also announced that Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available on On Location's website. This will offer fans a chance to get ringside seating, pre-show hospitality with superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Drew McIntyre will be one of the biggest names present at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

WWE will be looking to do something special for fans at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The 2022 edition of the premium live event saw Drew McIntyre fall short of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Fans could, however, see The Scottish Warrior walking into the show as a reigning champion. Drew might win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL and hold it for several months heading into Clash at the Castle this year.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more updates regarding Clash at the Castle: Scotland and other major premium live events.

Poll : Do you want to see Drew McIntyre walk into Clash at the Castle: Scotland as the World Heavyweight Champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion