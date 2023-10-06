CM Punk needs to return to settle unfinished business with 16-time Champion at WWE Survivor Series 2023

CM Punk's WWE journey was filled with ups and downs before The Straight Edge Superstar walked out of the promotion. In 2011, Punk received the biggest break of his career when he left Money in the Bank Premium Live Event with a win over John Cena.

Later, he returned to the promotion as the 'real' WWE Champion and eventually became the sole title-holder, only to lose it shortly thereafter to Alberto Del Rio. The Second City Saint spent a couple more years in the promotion before finally walking out after the 2014 Royal Rumble.

In 2021, The Straight Edge Superstar joined All Elite Wrestling and won his debut match against Darby Allin in Chicago. Unfortunately, Punk's time with the promotion ended after a backstage incident against 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry at AEW All In.

There are rumors regarding CM Punk's potential return to WWE, and fans are excited to see The Straight Edge Superstar compete against the new generation. The former World Champion needs to return to settle unfinished business with Seth Rollins at Survivor Series 2023.

Why should CM Punk return at WWE Survivor Series 2023 to confront Seth Rollins?

In 2012, Seth Rollins teamed up with then-WWE Champion CM Punk to take on Cesaro and Kassius Ohno. Later, the two feuded on Monday Night RAW when Punk went up against The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley).

Recently, The Visionary's promos have started to resemble a lot of CM Punk's promos from the past. Eagle-eyed fans believe that these are direct shots at The Second City Saint who could reportedly return to the promotion in the near future after his departure from AEW.

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins had some harsh words for The Straight Edge Superstar, even going so far as to call him a cancer. The story for Punk's return could already be in the works and The Visionary could be the best Superstar to go head-to-head against him.

Survivor Series 2023 is set to take place in Rosemont, Illinois. The Second City Saint is from Chicago, which is the perfect venue for his homecoming. The Straight Edge Superstar needs to return and handle unfinished business against Seth Rollins and the two can possibly have a match at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see CM Punk in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

