CM Punk to be officially removed from SummerSlam card after brutal attack on WWE RAW? Potential explored

CM Punk won a Gauntlet Match on last week's Monday Night RAW to become the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. He will now challenge Gunther for the title at SummerSlam. The Second City Saint will be looking to win his first world title since returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. However, his road to gold may hit a roadblock on this week's edition of the red brand.The Gauntlet Match last week featured Penta, Bron Breakker, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk. The bout was largely dominated by The Dog of WWE, who consecutively pinned Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso before falling short against The Best in the World. While Punk may have survived the challenge last week, his championship aspirations could be jeopardized on this week's RAW, courtesy of a vicious attack by Gunther.Punk's last attempt at winning a world title came at Night of Champions last month, where he challenged his arch-rival, John Cena, for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, The Second City Saint failed to walk out of Riyadh with the gold, thanks to Seth Rollins and his faction.With The Visionary out of action due to a knee injury and his faction busy dealing with a vengeful Roman Reigns, CM Punk may have a clear path to capturing the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at SummerSlam. However, sensing the threat Punk poses, The Ring General may strike first this week, launching a brutal attack that could potentially put Punk on the shelf. This would not only cause The Best in the World to miss SummerSlam but also allow the former Imperium leader to hold on to his title a little longer.WWE is hosting its first-ever two-night SummerSlam this year. With the premium live event just under two weeks away, the Triple H-led creative team may book this shocking angle to generate more buzz around the event. It is unlikely that a star of Punk's caliber would miss The Biggest Party of The Summer. Therefore, this angle may only be used to garner sympathy for The Second City Saint and make him vulnerable going into SummerSlam.That said, it is just speculation at this point. We will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for SummerSlam 2025.CM Punk shares his thoughts on facing Gunther at WWE SummerSlamIn a recent interview with TVInsider, CM Punk opened up about challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. Punk gave The Ring General his flowers and expressed his excitement about facing the Austrian star at The Biggest Party of The Summer.&quot;It’s exciting. A tremendous opportunity for me to get to work against arguably the best guy in the business right now. Wrestling is very subjective. It’s easy to say, 'This is my favorite.' Other people may like something else or a different style. I think Gunther can do it all... There is a wealth of talent there. I’m looking forward to putting on a show with the guy. I really don’t know what else to say. I don’t have anything bad to say about him. I think he is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and I know I am. So, it’s going to be fun at SummerSlam,&quot; said Punk. [H/T TV Insider]Will CM Punk be able to dethrone Gunther as the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam? Only time will tell!