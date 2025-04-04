CM Punk to officially reveal his secret alliance with WWE legend on SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility 

CM Punk returned at Survivor Series 2023, and since then, he has been a fan-favorite. At Survivor Series 2024, he helped Roman Reigns and The OG Bloodline against Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline in WarGames. He agreed to help the Original Tribal Chief after Paul Heyman approached him in exchange for a favor.

On the Road to WrestleMania, The Second City Saint has yet to reveal the favor that Heyman owes him. Roman Reigns believed that it would be The Wiseman getting his old client a main-event spot at WrestleMania, but that was not it. Furthermore, there are speculations about where The Wiseman's loyalty truly lies and whether Reigns will soon be the victim of another betrayal.

On tonight's show, the OTC's worst nightmare might come true. CM Punk might reveal that he and Paul Heyman have been working together ever since The Voice of the Voiceless returned in 2023. He can explain how their secret alliance led to Heyman finding the perfect opportunity to have Reigns team up with him, and everything that followed was done to ensure Punk gets a main-event spot at The Show of Shows for the first time.

Paul Heyman has shown kindness and affection for CM Punk in Roman Reigns' presence, and it won't be completely surprising to learn that Punk and Heyman have been secretly working together.

Paul Heyman believes CM Punk had to endure hell before returning to WWE

The Best in the World left WWE in 2014, and the company sent the release papers on his wedding day. Some believe it was done on purpose, but WWE has always claimed it was a mere coincidence.

Now that he is back and thriving in the wrestling juggernaut, it can be assumed that the hatchet has been buried. The Wiseman appeared on Notsam Wrestling and claimed that Punk went through hell before returning.

"CM Punk is back where he belongs, and that's on top in WWE, and like any other rebel, it's the old song, you have to go through hell before you get to heaven. And CM Punk the struggle is real, and he is a rebel, to this day he is a rebel, but the rebel would never reach the top, the rebel will never get his due on his own merit if he doesn't go through pure, blatant, bloody, hell and that hell could not only be in WWE, he had to go through hell elsewhere as well, and everybody had to see it and hear about it and know about it."

Punk, Reigns, and Rollins have signed the contract for the Triple Treat Match at WrestleMania 41, which will seemingly be Night 1's main event.

