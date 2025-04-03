Massive twist on WrestleMania 41 Night 2 hinted as WWE RAW video of Paul Heyman-CM Punk resurfaces 

A clip featuring Paul Heyman and CM Punk from 2013 has resurfaced on social media, seemingly hinting at a big twist at the 41st edition of The Show of Shows. In the clip, Heyman claimed it was his dream to walk down the aisle with Punk when he challenged for the top prize in the main event of 'Mania.

Punk is mere weeks away from headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. Many of his fans would have loved to see him perform in the Night 2 main event, which is considered by many to be the 'real' main event.

A clip from 2013 recently resurfaced online, in which Paul Heyman told CM Punk he would challenge for the WWE Title in the main event of WrestleMania someday, and he would walk down the aisle with him that night. Punk has clarified that his headlining Night 1 of 'Mania isn't the favor that Heyman owes him. Is there a chance Heyman could somehow insert Punk into the Night 2 main event? Only time will tell.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman believes CM Punk went through hell before WWE return

Punk returned to WWE in late 2023 at the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. About a year later, The Wiseman appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast and opened up about Punk's return.

Here's what Paul Heyman said:

"CM Punk is back where he belongs, and that's on top in WWE, and like any other rebel, it's the old song, you have to go through hell before you get to heaven. And CM Punk the struggle is real, and he is a rebel, to this day he is a rebel, but the rebel would never reach the top, the rebel will never get his due on his own merit if he doesn't go through pure, blatant, bloody, hell and that hell could not only be in WWE, he had to go through hell elsewhere as well, and everybody had to see it and hear about it and know about it." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Punk is set to wrestle Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match at 'Mania. On Night 2, John Cena will look to take the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in the main event.

