CM Punk to quit WWE immediately after losing World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam? Possibility explored

WWE officially pulled one of the biggest shockers in recent memory on Saturday. Night One of SummerSlam 2025 arguably had one of the greatest endings to an event. Gunther and CM Punk fought in a five-star classic battle in the main event. The Best in the World managed to capture a huge win, becoming a world champion in the company after over a decade.In a shocking twist, Seth Rollins, alongside Paul Heyman, appeared on the stage with crutches. The Visionary surprised fans as he dropped his crutches, removed his leg braces, and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. He beat up Punk and captured the World Heavyweight Championship, pulling off &quot;The Ruse of the Century.&quot;Following his devastating loss, CM Punk might walk away from WWE for a while, selling the heartbreak from SummerSlam 2025. Punk could swerve Rollins and fans by announcing his exit and later returning to exact revenge on his rival. The Best in the World could show up on the company's programming before Crown Jewel: Perth to set up a title match against Rollins.The potential angle could allow WWE to introduce a new twist in the Punk vs. Rollins storyline. Meanwhile, The Second City Saint can catch The Visionary off guard by returning to the company after shockingly announcing his exit in a memorable moment. That said, the angle proposed above is hypothetical.CM Punk said his WWE in-ring career is nearing its endOver the past year, The Second City Saint has been on a run of a lifetime and is undoubtedly doing some of the best work of his professional wrestling career.Before SummerSlam, CM Punk appeared on ESPN MMA's Good Guy/Bad Guy. Responding to a question about his world title ambitions, Punk revealed that he was nearing the end of his in-ring WWE career. He added that a title victory would be a &quot;thank you&quot; for him at this point.&quot;At this stage of my career, when I am obviously looking at, you know, I am closer to the end than I am to the beginning. I think to me it kinda validates the work I have been doing. Winning a belt at this stage would just kind of put, like, a stamp. It's an exclamation point on me returning to WWE and everyone having whatever their expectations were, be kind of shattered because I feel, like, I have been doing the best work of my career, you know, these last two years, and the belt, to me, it means it's like a little thank you!&quot; [21:43 - 22:19]The unexpected ending of SummerSlam 2025 Night One has opened multiple doors. It will be interesting to see how the Punk-Rollins saga unfolds in the coming months.