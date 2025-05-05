CM Punk to re-form Shield with 2 names; Sister Abigail to appear with 5 stars? 4 Predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown this week 

This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown will be the final episodes of the red and blue brands' shows before Backlash 2025. The company has announced a stacked lineup for both shows.

Fans should expect the company to hype the announced matches for Backlash on both WWE RAW and SmackDown this week. Aside from that, we could witness some quality matchups and a few big surprises.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for RAW and SmackDown before Backlash 2025:

#4. Alexa Bliss could appear as Sister Abigail with the Wyatt Sicks on WWE RAW

While the Wyatt Sicks members have been off WWE programming recently, the stable is reportedly set to return shortly. However, rumor has it that the faction may return with a new leader, Alexa Bliss.

This is one of the surprises that the Triple H-led creative team may be planning for tonight. However, Little Miss Bliss could return with a new character.

The creative team could have Alexa as Sister Abigail along with the Wyatt Sicks on WWE RAW. The group comprising Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan could reveal The Goddess as its new leader.

#3. CM Punk could form a new Shield with Sami Zayn & Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns and CM Punk were victimized by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker a couple of weeks ago on RAW. With the OTC reportedly on another hiatus, Punk can form his own faction to fight Seth's stable.

The Best in The World could join forces with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso. Given that the Honorary Uce fell victim to Breakker and Rollins last week, the 40-year-old joining forces with Punk makes sense. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso could tag along to help Sami and Punk.

Punk could name his potential faction as the new Shield to get under Rollins' skin. The Best in The World shares quite a bit of history with the original Shield.

For fans unaware, Punk was the brain behind the formation of the legendary faction. The Second City Saint could now return with a new version of The Shield on RAW tonight to wage war on Rollins and Co.

#2. Pat McAfee could get the better of Gunther

Pat McAfee was brutalized by Gunther two weeks ago on RAW. Following that, the company announced a singles match between them for Backlash.

With The Ring General expected to win at the premium live event, fans should expect Pat McAfee to stand tall over his rival tonight. While the Imperium leader is currently suspended, one can expect him to show up tonight. However, the RAW commentator could hit back at Gunther, getting the better of him.

#1. Randy Orton could lay waste to John Cena on WWE SmackDown

John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Randy Orton at Backlash. The Cenation Leader will appear on this week's SmackDown to address fans.

However, The Last Real Champion could be attacked by Randy Orton on the show. The Viper could confront Cena, engaging in a war of words with the legend. The segment could end with The Legend Killer leveling The Franchise Player with an RKO out of nowhere.

