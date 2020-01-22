CM Punk reacts to Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy winning RAW Tag Team titles

Punk shares his views on the new champs

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk made his return to the show after a long hiatus. The former WWE Superstar opened up on the WWE Tag Team titles and shared his views on Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy winning them on last night's episode of RAW.

Punk stated that the Tag Team Championships are usually nothing but props in WWE, and are used to elevate stories. He then added that he's interested in Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy as WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

CM Punk says he feels like tag titles are usually props in WWE for stories. Says he's interested in Rollins/Murphy winning the titles though, gave it a thumbs up. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/epRzkh2b8P — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 22, 2020

Last night on the Red brand, the RAW Tag Team titles were on the line as The Viking Raiders took on Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. It should be noted that Murphy is now a part of Rollins' stable, which also includes the Authors of Pain. A Stomp on the apron, followed by Murphy bagging the pin, resulted in the two men winning the Tag Team titles.

Pairing up someone of Rollins' caliber with Murphy, and then handing them the Tag Team belts, is certainly an intriguing move by WWE. It would be interesting to see where the duo goes from here.

