CM Punk reacts to Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy winning RAW Tag Team titles

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 22, 2020
Jan 22, 2020 IST

Punk shares his views on the new champs
Punk shares his views on the new champs

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk made his return to the show after a long hiatus. The former WWE Superstar opened up on the WWE Tag Team titles and shared his views on Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy winning them on last night's episode of RAW.

Punk stated that the Tag Team Championships are usually nothing but props in WWE, and are used to elevate stories. He then added that he's interested in Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy as WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.


Last night on the Red brand, the RAW Tag Team titles were on the line as The Viking Raiders took on Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. It should be noted that Murphy is now a part of Rollins' stable, which also includes the Authors of Pain. A Stomp on the apron, followed by Murphy bagging the pin, resulted in the two men winning the Tag Team titles.

Pairing up someone of Rollins' caliber with Murphy, and then handing them the Tag Team belts, is certainly an intriguing move by WWE. It would be interesting to see where the duo goes from here.

Do you agree with Punk's views on Rollins and Murphy as RAW Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section!

