CM Punk returns to WWE and 3 other surprises to expect at Fastlane 2023

The WWE Universe is prepared for an epic show at WWE Fastlane 2023 that has set high expectations with its short but exciting match card. Triple H's love for relatively short but action-packed Premium Live Events is not hidden, and he could pull off jaw-dropping surprises on the show tonight.

Below are the biggest surprises that could unfold at WWE Fastlane 2023.

#1 CM Punk returns at WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Edge's move to AEW has led to anticipation of a massive return to the Stamford-based promotion. Many fans have wondered if CM Punk could come back to his former promotion after being released by AEW due to repeated backstage altercations.

While there is no concrete update on a potential deal between WWE and CM Punk, both parties are rumored to believe it is good for business. Roman Reigns openly stated his dislike for Punk but admitted to putting the business above his personal preferences. WWE could stun the world with CM Punk's shocking return at Fastlane 2023.

#2 John Cena retires

John Cena is set to team up with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. The legendary superstar has publicly stated that he is nearing retirement and could compete in his last match at Fastlane.

Additionally, 'retiring' John Cena would bring monumental heat to The Bloodline, who have suffered majorly in the absence of Roman Reigns. However, we hope that John Cena's retirement match is a heavily advertised affair so that the fans can bid farewell to one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle.

#3 The Rock returns again

The Rock recently made a massive return on WWE television with a surprise appearance on SmackDown. Although it was only for a one-off appearance, The Great One later revealed that he had a handshake deal with Vince McMahon for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but unfortunately, plans did not come to fruition. WWE announced that The Tribal Chief will return on SmackDown next week.

The creative team could make things interesting by bringing The Rock back and cutting a promo on Reigns before his return, setting up a potential match in the future. He could also make a surprise appearance after The Bloodline's match, teasing an involvement in the heel faction's storylines in the future.

#4 Money in the Bank cash-in

Senor Money in the Bank and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, Damian Priest has a big night ahead of him at Fastlane 2023. Priest and Finn Balor are scheduled to put their Tag Team Titles on the line against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. If The Judgment Day members lose at Fastlane, Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank contract against Seth Rollins.

The Architect will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura following an intense rivalry in a Last Man Standing Match, and The Archer of Infamy could capitalize on a moment of weakness. Interestingly, if he decides to prioritize his cash-in over the Tag Team Title defense, it could possibly set up his exit from The Judgment Day in WWE.

