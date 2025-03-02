CM Punk's old prophecy came true at WWE Elimination Chamber: What is it?

CM Punk is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time and there's no denying that. It looks like he is also very good at predicting the future, as many of his predictions have surprisingly come true. Well, the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event was another instance when Punk's one of the old prophecies related to Cody Rhodes turned into reality.

Ahead of Royal Rumble 2025, The Second City Saint was involved in a heated segment with the Undisputed WWE Champion on RAW. During his promo, he took shots at Rhodes, stating that the latter's 'so-called friends' have always stabbed him in the back. However, CM Punk made a bold statement, saying that true friends often stab in the front.

Well, guess what? The same happened at Elimination Chamber when Cody Rhodes faced a heartbreaking betrayal. His good friend John Cena stabbed him right in the front, in what was one of the biggest shocks of all time. The Cenation Leader hugged Rhodes after the latter denied The Rock's offer. However, just in the blink of an eye, Cena hit The American Nightmare with a low blow.

It looks like CM Punk's statement from the January 27, episode of RAW apparently came true and Cody Rhodes suffered the same fate. The only difference is that Punk claimed in his old promo that it would be him stabbing Rhodes in the front. While that did not happen, the superstar who has turned that prophecy into a reality is John Cena.

This was not the first time Punk predicted something for Rhodes. He made several other predictions which came true.

What could CM Punk's potential direction be after Elimination Chamber?

Elimination Chamber was not a night to remember for CM Punk as he was so close to earning a World Title shot at WrestleMania 41. Seth Rollins snatched that opportunity away from him. The Visionary stomped the 46-year-old, letting John Cena capitalize and win the contest.

There is no doubt that Punk would be seething for revenge and why not? The former WWE Champion is expected to go after Rollins. Both superstars could resume their feud which could lead to a match at The Show of Shows. But there could be a twist to the story.

CM Punk is not the only superstar who has a score to settle with Seth Rollins. Roman Reigns seemingly wants a piece of his former Shield brother as well for what the latter did at the Royal Rumble. Therefore, this could all lead to a Triple Threat Match between the three stars at WrestleMania 41.

This seems to be the potential direction for Punk heading forward. It will be interesting to see if Triple H has any other plans for The Best in the World.

