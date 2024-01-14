CM Punk's WrestleMania main event spot to be taken by top star he had real-life issues with? Looking at the possibility

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames last year. Though he has competed at multiple live shows, the former AEW Champion is yet to compete on television. Many believe that he will win the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year and go on to main-event WrestleMania 40 Night 1 against Seth Rollins.

However, a recent report by Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer, stated that there is a possibility that Roman Reigns works both nights of WrestleMania 40. He might face The Rock on night 1 and Cody Rhodes on night 2. In such a situation, CM Punk's lifelong desire to main-event WrestleMania might be taken away from him yet again.

"It is also possible that Reigns could face Johnson and Rhodes on different nights at WrestleMania," stated Meltzer.

Before leaving WWE a decade ago, Punk lost the WWE Championship to The Rock at Royal Rumble. He believed that The Brahma Bull had taken his spot and it should have been him to main-event WrestleMania against John Cena that year. Punk's ghost of the past has apparently returned now, as The Rock now seems like a viable candidate to main-event night 1 of WrestleMania 40 instead of CM Punk.

CM Punk did not like The Rock

It is well-known that The Voice of the Voiceless was disgruntled with WWE, and unhappy about how he was treated. One of the final nails in the coffin was his feud with The Rock. Punk felt he should not have been asked to put over a part-timer like The Brahma Bull. Here is what former writer Matt McCarthy revealed:

"I remember Punk being handed a promo about The Rock, and him refusing to [say it]. He’s like, ‘So now I’ve got to f*cking put over The Rock? F*ck that.’ I remember that happening. I don’t recall anyone walking out per se."

Punk, fueled by anger, declined to deliver the promo but clarified that he didn't 'walk out' of the show. In January 2014, Punk departed from WWE, primarily citing dissatisfaction with his role in the company. For approximately seven years, the former WWE Champion remained missing from the wrestling scene before joining AEW in 2021.

