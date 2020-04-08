CM Punk's WWE Backstage return date revealed

Punk hasn't been on the show for a long while now.

He was scheduled for the show back in March, but the Coronavirus crisis led to the show being put on hold.

CM Punk

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk is all set to make a return to the FS1 show next week. As announced on tonight's edition of WWE Backstage, the former WWE Superstar will appear in next week's edition.

CM Punk returning to #WWEBackstage next week. — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 8, 2020

Punk hasn't been seen on WWE Backstage for a long while now. He was scheduled to appear on the March 17 edition of the show, with then-NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley joining him for a chat. Punk was excited to talk to Ripley and had previously named her among the people he wanted to see on WWE Backstage. The Coronavirus pandemic brought the plans to a halt though, and Punk hasn't been seen on WWE Backstage ever since.

Punk's appearances on the show have garnered good numbers in the past. It would be interesting to hear Punk talk about the latest developments in WWE, including the unique cinematic presentations of the Boneyard match and the Firefly Fun House match that took place at WrestleMania 36.

Fans can also expect Punk to talk about the new Universal and WWE Champions, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre respectively. Punk had recently expressed his thoughts on Strowman's criticism of independent wrestlers and wasn't too happy with the same if his tweet is any indication.