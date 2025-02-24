  • home icon
  • CM Punk to send a warning to Triple H on WWE RAW after The Rock's offer to Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk to send a warning to Triple H on WWE RAW after The Rock's offer to Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Feb 24, 2025 10:20 GMT
CM Punk is former WWE Champion! [Credits: WWE.Com and WWE YouTube]
CM Punk is former WWE Champion! [Images via WWE.com & WWE YouTube]

CM Punk failed to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this month. Despite him not winning in Indianapolis, The Straight Edge Superstar has one more chance to earn a main-event shot at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

The former WWE Champion is set to compete in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match alongside five other top contenders on March 1. The winner of this contest will be granted a title opportunity against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Punk is among the top favorites to win the gimmick match and face Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, the odds have drastically changed with The Rock returning and confronting Cody Rhodes on SmackDown last Friday. The Final Boss delivered a cryptic message about wanting The American Nightmare's soul, not his title. Should Cody refuse to sell his soul, The Rock could misuse his position and insert himself into the title picture.

Following The Rock’s sudden arrival, an infuriated CM Punk may vent his frustrations at Chief Content Officer Triple H and deliver a chilling warning on tonight's RAW. The Best in The World could caution The Game to keep The Final Boss away from his potential main-event match against Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

Punk might cut an intense promo, warning Triple H that if The Rock attempts to hijack his main-event spot again as The People's Champ did at 'Mania 28, the company will witness a return of the same CM Punk who left WWE in 2014. Considering the past real-life tensions between The Game and The Voice of The Voiceless, this segment could add an exciting layer to the Road to WrestleMania 41.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative at this point.

CM Punk could compete in a massive Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41

Although The Best in The World is a favorite to win the Men's Elimination Chamber and clash with Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas, The Rock's unexpected comeback may impact things. Reports have previously indicated that CM Punk could be a part of a massive Triple Threat bout at WrestleMania 41.

According to media reports, the Stamford-based promotion has been considering booking a Triple Threat Match featuring Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns for The Show of Shows. The Triple H-led creative team planted the seeds for this reported match at the 2025 Royal Rumble when The Second City Saint eliminated the former Shield ''brothers'' together before being tossed out by Logan Paul. This led to Seth Stomping Roman twice and trading blows with Punk at ringside.

It will be interesting to see if the creative team books a Triple Threat for 'Mania.

Edited by Yash Mittal
