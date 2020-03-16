CM Punk sends depressing tweet to Renee Young ahead of WrestleMania 36 week

CM Punk believes the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is bound to get nixed or postponed

WWE recently made it clear that WrestleMania 36 will take place as per the original schedule, but the status of the show is still up in the air and it could possibly be cancelled or postponed in the coming days.

As part of WrestleMania week, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is set to emanate from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 2, 2020. WWE Backstage host Renee Young recently posted a tweet and stated that she just got her hands on her Hall of Fame dress. Renee added that she hopes she gets to wear it on April 2. She also made it known that if the event ends up getting cancelled or postponed, she'll spend the evening on her couch, and enjoy some beverages.

The tweet garnered a response from WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk. Judging from his tweet, it seems Punk believes that the Hall of Fame ceremony is bound to get cancelled or postponed, and that Renee shouldn't get her hopes up. He posted a GIF and indicated that the ceremony's not going to happen on the scheduled date. Renee responded to Punk's tweet, and hinted that she hopes Punk's prediction doesn't turn into reality. Check out the exchange below:

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced several organizations to cancel their events for the foreseeable future, but WWE is still determined to present WrestleMania as per the original schedule. Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller recently made it clear that the city of Tampa will cancel The Show of Shows if Vince McMahon doesn't make a decision himself.