CM Punk has subtly confirmed his status for WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia 

CM Punk was surprisingly advertised for WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event, which will take place on June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The announcement was made during WWE Backlash, leading fans to question whether the promotion had made a mistake by showing Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar was known to have reservations about traveling to the Gulf country for events.

However, that may not be the case anymore. The Best in the World hinted that he could be traveling to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions. During an Instagram live session, a fan asked CM Punk if he hated visiting Saudi Arabia. In response, Punk stated that he never hated going to Saudi.

"I've never been to Saudi. I don't hate coming to Saudi Arabia," CM Punk said.

This is indeed a surprising comment from Punk because he once rebuked The Miz for going out there to make money. He is also part of a group of superstars, including John Cena, Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, and Daniel Bryan, who previously avoided traveling to the Gulf country due to some controversy.

However, John Cena appeared at the Saudi Event during the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 and later at the Crown Jewel event in 2023, where he faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Kevin Owens also participated in shows in Saudi Arabia in 2023 after his initial refusal.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer also reacted to Punk's appearance in the event trailer. While speaking on his Wrestling Observer Radio, he mentioned that wrestlers have the option to say no, but there is a lot of pressure.

"Wrestlers technically have the option not to go, but there’s a lot of pressure to participate. Punk once said he’d never go, but people say a lot of things," Meltzer said. [H/T: WhatCulture]

While Punk may be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the mega event, it's not yet ascertained who his opponent will be.

Sami Zayn could face CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions if he turns heel

Although no official match has been announced yet for the show, as it's nearly a month and a half away, CM Punk could clash with Sami Zayn if the Honorary Uce turns heel at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Punk and Zayn will compete in a tag team match against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. However, there are speculations that Zayn will turn on CM Punk and side with Seth Rollins.

If that happens, Sami can clash against The Best in the World in a historic match. All eyes are now on the big clash at SNME.

