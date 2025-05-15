4 Signs an OG Bloodline member will turn heel at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 

There isn't much left in the OG Bloodline in WWE right now. The faction was finally put down the day Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. Moreover, Jey Uso has also been maintaining his distance from OG Bloodline before 'Mania, and it looks like he doesn't want to remain under the umbrella of Roman Reigns.

The final nail in the coffin of OG Bloodline might be drilled at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. That's when Sami Zayn can potentially turn on CM Punk, ultimately joining Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. Zayn and Punk are slated to compete in a tag team match against Rollins and Bron Breakker.

However, there have been signs that indicate that The Honorary Uce has got something down in his sleeve and he might reveal it at the right moment.

In this listicle, we will point out four signs that indicate that Sami Zayn will turn heel at SNME against Punk.

#3. Sami Zayn was caught staring at Jey Uso’s title

Sami Zayn's actions look fishy right from day one when he returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. His body language revealed that he was hiding something, and that could be potentially turning on Jey Uso. He was caught staring at Jey's title, seemingly giving a fake smile.

Even Jey Uso seemed uncomfortable with his fellow OG Bloodline member's body language. Since then, there have been rumors of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion turning heel. After betraying CM Punk at SNME, Zayn could align with Seth Rollins and challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Moreover, this week on RAW, when he came out to assist CM Punk, and while Jey Uso was also there, The Honorary Uce held a chair in his hand. Fans on social media have been talking about this segment with the three inside the ring, exactly similar to how The Shield broke when Seth Rollins hit Roman Reigns with a chair. It now remains to be seen whether Sami will do it or not.

#2. CM Punk and Sami Zayn have trust issues

CM Punk and Sami Zayn aren't the best of friends in WWE. The two reportedly had some real-life heat before The Straight Edge Superstar returned to WWE in 2023. It was later said that Zayn had resolved his issues with Punk.

The two also have some trust issues, and CM Punk openly talked about this with Zayn this week on RAW. He said that he's having a hard time trusting anybody right now. Zayn responded, saying that he also had a difficult time trusting Punk when he joined them in OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. Hence, Punk's fears might be true, and Sami Zayn could end up betraying him at SNME.

#1. Paul Heyman promised Sami Zayn an Undisputed WWE Championship shot

Paul Heyman had promised Sami Zayn a shot at the WWE Undisputed Title if he moved to SmackDown. However, The Honorary Uce had rejected the proposal. However, there could have been a secret understanding between them, and Sami Zayn could reveal his true colors at SNME.

Later, he can move to the blue brand, and the former Wiseman can pit Zayn against John Cena for a WWE championship match.

As of now, all signs indicate that Sami Zayn could indeed turn heel. The last time he took on a negative character was in 2017. He has been a full-fledged babyface for quite some time, and now it's high time that his character is given a refresh. The rest, we will find out at SNME.

