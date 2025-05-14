3 WWE stars who can join Seth Rollins’ faction at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins wants to establish his control on Monday Night RAW. However, while he has Bron Breakker on his side, he is currently up against Jey Uso, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn, and is thus, a member short.

Here are three wrestlers who could even the odds and join the cause of The Visionary.

#3. Drew McIntyre finally knows about Seth Rollins’ long-term strategies

Drew McIntyre was involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and CM Punk last year. His focus primarily shifted to The Second City Saint after WrestleMania XL because Punk constantly kept costing him the World Heavyweight Championship. Right after Roman Reigns won the Ula Fala from Sikoa on RAW’s Netflix debut, McIntyre shifted his focus onto the OG Bloodline.

The Scottish Warrior interrupted a promo between Seth Rollins and CM Punk ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, taunting The Visionary and saying that his hatred was all talk. He noted that when the time came, he could neither stop the OTC from regaining the Ula Fala, nor could he defeat The Straight Edge Superstar.

Following his WrestleMania 41 victory over Reigns and Punk, however, The Architect has proved that his long-term strategies always work. Thus, Drew McIntyre, who previously said that Seth Rollins could never be a leader in January, could now join his faction at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

#2. Austin Theory could rejoin The Monday Night Messiah

Before The Show of Shows in Las Vegas, Seth Rollins had noted that he needed to put down guys like Roman Reigns and CM Punk to save the business of pro wrestling from dying. This ideological stance is pretty much the second coming of The Monday Night Messiah gimmick of The Visionary.

The Architect started this arc after Team RAW’s loss to SmackDown at the 2019 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Seth Rollins noted that he wanted to make the red-branded wrestlers strong and competent and recruited several disciples. One of them was Austin Theory.

After working for him, Theory went on to win the United States Championship twice and even defended it against Rollins in January 2023. Currently, he is in a tag team with Grayson Waller, which is seeing several big cracks. Thus, he could leave his teammate behind and become The Messiah’s disciple once again.

#1. Sami Zayn could side with his longtime friend

Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins have been involved in a couple of promos since January 2025, where The Visionary has reminded the Canadian Superstar about their friendship. The Architect stated that the two have been friends for over two decades. He also used this bond to give Zayn a ticket to SmackDown and earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship if he was going to stand in his way.

The babyface refused and is currently allied with CM Punk and Jey Uso right now. However, the former four-time Intercontinental Champion could turn heel and hit The Second City Saint with a steel chair at Saturday Night’s Main Event. This would create a lot of shockwaves since Zayn is a very popular babyface.

Moreover, he would be the second member of the OG Bloodline to join The Architect. There was a subtle hint that the Canadian could turn heel on RAW after ‘Mania when Zayn was looking at Jey Uso celebrate his World Heavyweight Championship win with the WWE Universe.

It would be interesting to see who, if anybody, eventually sides with Rollins and his group next.

