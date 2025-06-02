CM Punk to suffer heartbreaking betrayal with former AEW star joining Seth Rollins' group on WWE RAW? Analyzing the possibility

Future WWE Hall of Famer CM Punk has been trying to climb an upward hill in his rivalry with Seth Rollins and his new faction that has been dominating WWE. Just when Punk had Sami Zayn to even the odds at Saturday Night’s Main Event, the Visionary pulled a wild card by bringing out Bronson Reed and announcing him as the newest member of the roster.

Considering the contacts CM Punk has in the industry after a legendary career in WWE and a short period of time in AEW as well, a new star might help Punk even the odds before the supposed return of Roman Reigns, which has been speculated for a long time now.

Former AEW star Ricky Saints could make his move to the main roster by joining his former colleague, CM Punk, to help him take on Seth Rollins and his faction. However, just when the Best in the World trusts the young star, he could pull out a shocker by betraying him and aligning with Seth Rollins to make headlines all over the world.

A potential betrayal, possibly at a stage like SummerSlam after a massive six-man tag team match, could be the perfect time for Roman Reigns to step in and control some damage by distracting everyone around.

Considering reports that Saints is set to be called up to the main roster very soon, this could be the perfect story for him to get all the spotlight and be a part of one of the biggest feuds the company has featured in years.

WWE legend discusses Paul Heyman's role in Seth Rollins’ new faction

The Wiseman Paul Heyman shocked the world when he aligned with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. The Visionary’s new faction has been a treat to watch over the past couple of months, and fans are anxious to see what happens next.

WWE legend Bully Ray addressed the Hall of Famer’s work in the faction, stating that the legend has been trying to get them over on the red brand.

"When I see Paul Heyman out there with these guys, it's Paul who is coming across as the one who is working the most. I don't feel the same comfort level with Paul. I can actually see Paul's wheels turning in his head, which I never really do. (...) Now, I'm seeing a Paul Heyman who's really, really locked into getting everyone over. I have to say this about this guy, and I've got to bring this unit together," Dudley said. (From 03:17 to 03:58)

While fans have been enjoying the faction's work on the red brand, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the stars.

