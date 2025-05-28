Paul Heyman is trying his best to get Seth Rollins' faction over, says WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman made a deal of a lifetime at WrestleMania 41 when he aligned with Seth Rollins in Las Vegas. Recently, Bubba Ray Dudley gave his honest opinion of The Wiseman's work in the faction.

For over two decades, Paul Heyman has been the mouthpiece and manager to several major names in the Stamford-based promotion. However, this time, Heyman is working with new talents in the company and has been doing his best to put them over.

On Busted Open, Bubba Ray Dudley said Paul Heyman was trying his best on the microphone to put Seth Rollins' faction over. The veteran felt that The Wiseman seemingly wasn't at the same comfort level he once was with established names. Dudley added that Heyman was working the hardest in the faction to get everyone over.

"When I see Paul Heyman out there with these guys, it's Paul who is coming across as the one who is working the most. I don't feel the same comfort level with Paul. I can actually see Paul's wheels turning in his head, which I never really do (...) Now, I'm seeing a Paul Heyman who's really, really locked into getting everyone over. I have to say this about this guy, and I've got to bring this unit together," Dudley said. (From 03:17 to 03:58)

Bronson Reed sends a message after aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX started on a high note as Bronson Reed returned to the Stamford-based promotion and aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Later, The Auszilla appeared with the trio on WWE RAW, where The Wiseman revealed why Reed agreed to join them.

The faction made some serious moves on the red brand as Seth Rollins qualified for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match in California. The former North American Champion sent a bold message following WWE RAW and seemingly took a shot at Roman Reigns.

"The beginning. There are a lot of guys quivering right now, knowing their spot will be taken. That's right, we will take whatever we want. Believe that," Reed wrote on X.

It'll be interesting to see if Seth Rollins can win the gimmick match at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

